Junior hockey leagues select all-stars

While playoffs for junior hockey leagues across Manitoba have been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on a directive by Hockey Canada on March 13, leagues still acknowledged their best players from the 2019-20 season.

Caiden Gault of the Selkirk Steelers was named to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Rookie All-Star Team on Feb. 20. Gault, a forward from Oakbank, led all MJHL rookies in goal scoring with 25 to go along with 22 assists for 47 points (fourth among MJHL rookies). Gault was also second in goals and assists on the Steelers behind forward Blake Burr.

Levi Mitchell, who began the season with the Steelers before being traded to the Dauphin Kings in January, was named to the MJHL’s Second All-Star Team. During the regular season, the Olds, Alta. netminder compiled a record of 24-20-2 in 47 games with a 3.08 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.

In the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League, two Stonewall Jets were selected as all-stars on March 10. Jets defenseman Jared Hulme was named to the First All-Star Team as the MacGregor native was second among MMJHL blueliners in scoring with 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 42 games.

Stonewall forward Keeven Daniels-Webb was named to the MMJHL’s Second All-Star Team as the Gunton product had 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points (seventh in MMJHL scoring) in 43 games while also racking up 113 penalty minutes.

Jets netminder Curtis Beck was named the EMCO Corporation Goaltender of The Month for February compiling four wins with a 1.88 goals-against-average and a .937 save percentage.

The Capital Region Junior Hockey League selected three Selkirk Fishermen and two each from the Arborg Ice Dawgs and Lundar Falcons as all-stars on March 1. Selkirk’s Evan Bedard, who is from East Selkirk, had 20 goals and 18 assists for a team-leading 38 points in 32 games. Chad King, also from East Selkirk and playing for the Fish, had 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points. Selkirk goaltender and Stony Mountain product Riley Bannerman had a 13-3-1 record in 17 games with a goals-against-average of 2.23 and a save percentage of .929.

The Ice Dawgs’ Josh Roche, originally from Teulon, scored 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points (tied for rookie Logan Clarke for the team lead in points) in 31 games. His teammate Winnipeg’s Blaze Bezecki had 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points in 24 games for Arborg.

The Falcons’ Braden Paulic, who hails from Stonewall, scored 23 goals and 29 assists for a team-leading 52 points in 30 games. His teammate Josh Wilkinson from Eddystone led Lundar with 26 goals in addition to 18 assists for 44 points in 27 games.

Tyrome Spence of the Peguis Juniors was not only named to the Keystone Junior Hockey League’s All-Star Team, he was also nominated for the league’s most valuable player award after he scored an eye-popping 74 goals and 47 assists for 121 points in 25 games.

The Juniors’ Ethan Daniels and Shane Bear have been nominated for the league’s Most Sportsmanlike and Top Defenseman Awards, respectively.