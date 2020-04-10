Greater expectations for Lightning under-18 AAA squad

The Interlake Lightning’s under-18 AAA hockey team appeared to be on the right track midway through the 2019-20 Manitoba Under-18 AAA Hockey League season.

By mid-December, the Lightning were comfortably on its way to the team’s first playoff berth in five years. However, their aspirations dissolved after 18 losses in its last 20 games, including a season-ending 13-game losing skid. Despite improving from the 2018-19 season, the Lightning ended up finishing in 10th place, 22 points back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

First-year head coach Scott Wong told The Interlake Spectator his players weren’t used to the pressure that comes with playoff contention. As the calendar turned to the New Year, so did his team.

“Our youth really started to show by Christmastime,” Wong said. “Even my older players, I still think they’d never been in a situation like that before. They’ve always been counted out or figured to finish dead last every year and there was never really any morale (for) improving.

“This year, I think their mindsets changed and (the) concept of what you put into practice is what you put into a game really benefitted them.”

Despite Interlake’s poor play from January onward, Wong believes his youthful squad still had a good season. When the Lightning played well, he added, the team could not be stopped.

“Teams couldn’t touch us. Whether it was a top team or a bottom team,” Wong said. “They constantly fought no matter how bad things would get.”

Eight of the team’s players are aging out of under-18 hockey: Goaltender Christopher Fines, defenseman Mark Hamrlik and forwards Carl Ingalls, Austin Adair, Lyle Murdoch, Ashton Charison, Ayden Manningway and Matt Vandel, who ended the season with the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League’s St. James Canucks.

While the Lightning will lose five of its top seven point-getters, Wong expects 2004-born forward Karson King (fourth in scoring with 16 goals, 15 assists and 31 points) to take a major leap in his progress next season.

“Karson will be a top-10 player in this league next year, easily,” he said. Wong also added that his returning defense corps will be strong next season, as well as presumptive starting netminder Dominic Jacobson. “As the year went on, Dominic became very good and (he) showed me that with him next year, he can be the difference in a game.”

Wong believed his squad was “two or three forwards short” of being a really good hockey team last season, with a lack of scoring touch. But the growth from that season can serve his players well.

“The things we need to improve on next season are consistency and mental preparation. Those things we plan on doing right from the start,” he said.