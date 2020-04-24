Garand, Magnusson named First Team All-Manitoba

Two Interlake high school basketball players were recognized by Basketball Manitoba as two of the best players at the AA level.

Mackenzie Garand of Teulon Collegiate Institute and Blake Magnusson of Gimli High School were both named to their respective provincial A/AA/AAA First All-Manitoba Teams by the provincial governing body on April 18. In Garand’s case, she was the only female player from a AA school to be named First All-Manitoba.

Basketball Manitoba announced its year-end award winners and graduating all-star teams on social media throughout the day in lieu of its annual ceremony which was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

Both Garand and Magnusson led their teams to titles as both the Saints and the Lakers won the Zone 5 varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball championships at Gimli High School on Feb. 28. Teulon and Gimli also proceeded to advance to their respective provincial AA basketball championships, which were later cancelled.

Garand, as well as her Saints teammate Jacey Ledochowski and Warren Collegiate Institute’s Joy McCutcheon, were also A/AA/AAA Female Graduating All-Star Selections.

“Very proud of (Garand and Ledochowski) being selected as all-stars by the other coaches we have played against this year,” Teulon head coach Jason Darragh wrote in an email to The Interlake Spectator. “(Garand) was a great player for us over the years and especially this year. She was our leading scorer and was a big reason why we had a 15-3 record this season. I really think if she is willing to keep working hard she could go play at the next level if she wants.”

Magnusson was one of two players from AA schools on the men’s A/AA/AAA First All-Manitoba Team. He and Warren Collegiate Institute’s Hunter Sholdice were also selected as men’s A/AA/AAA Graduating All-Stars.

“Blake was the glue of our team. In a moment we needed him to carry, he did. When our offence was stuck, it was him that kept us going,” Lakers head coach Chad Heminger wrote in an email to The Interlake Spectator. “He was an extremely dominant player this year, averaging close to 30 points and 20 rebounds a night. I am sure he has more basketball days ahead of him and I look forward to becoming an even bigger fan of his game in the years to come.”

The rest of the Female A/AA/AAA First All-Manitoba Team are Samantha Onyebuchi (Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau), Janelle Chomini (Lorette Collegiate), Emma Deibert (RD Parker Collegiate in Thompson) and Briana Ehrmantraut (St. James Collegiate). Boissevain School’s Sarah Hallett was named AA Female Player of The Year.

The other members of the Male A/AA/AAA First All-Manitoba Team are Austin Uffelman (Margaret Barbour Collegiate in The Pas), Sergej Blazic (Dauphin Regional School), Dallas Richard (St. John’s Collegiate) and Russel Early (Treherne Collegiate). Uffelman’s teammate Brett Marlow was named AA Male Player of The Year.