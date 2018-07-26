Blue Jays playoffs cut short

Interlake Blue Jays are out of the running after losing the first two games in their best out of three series against the St. Boniface Legionaires in the AAA 2018 League Playoffs.

“Congratulations to the @InterlakeJays on a hard fought series,” @STBLegionaires said on their Twitter feed, July 21.

After the Blue Jays were defeated 4-1 in Stonewall Quarry Park on July 19, they were looking to square up the series and make it to the third round.

However, the Jays fell short once again to their tough St. Boniface competitors.

“Unfortunately, our season comes to an end after the loss to the @STBLegionaires . Congrats on the series win,” the @InterlakeJays announced on Twitter, July 21.

The Interlake men’s baseball team lost 5-0 to the Legionaires in Whittier Park on July 21, making it their last game of the season.

For more information on the AAA 2018 League Playoffs, visit ballcharts.com.