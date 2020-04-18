We’re all learning together

We are living in unprecedented times and all citizens not only in the interlake, but across Manitoba and Canada are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic together. We are learning more each and everyday.

During difficult times we look to leaders for guidance and wisdom and look for heroes to save the day. It’s important to look up to our leaders in government and also in the health care industry. One thing that is most unique about the COVID-19 pandemic that in order to win the fight, it’s going to take each and every citizen to work together. During the time it’s not what you can only do for yourself, but also for your family, your friends and your neighbours.

By practicing physical distancing, by washing your hands and by staying home more than you may like, will not only help yourself, but also those around you.

It’s up to each and everyone of us to do our part to beat COVID-19 and keep your family, friends, neighbours and those you don’t even know, safe and healthy.

We’re all in this together.

— Brook Jones is the group editor of

Interlake Publishing