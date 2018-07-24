Supergreen baby-steps are investments in our future

Electric vehicles, solar power, geothermal energy and permaculture are all options. With airships and electric cars on the horizon, we are capable of moving into a green age.

Why go green? Green isn’t just the colour of lush plant life, it’s the colour for love, for the heart chakra, according to Hindu Yogic and Buddhist traditions. The traditional word in Sanskrit for this energy center is “Anahata” which means “unhurt”.

In the movie The Fifth Element, a futuristic 1996 movie based in outer space, greenspace was at a minimum and we found the term “green” to mean “good” in its intergalactic society’s slang. For Chris Tucker’s character, the supergreen superstar Ruby Rhod who unwittingly ended up helping Bruce Willis’s character, Korben Dallas, on a quest to save the known universe, everything needed to be green. Characters in the movie literally saved the universe with the power of love.

We are at a point in our age of information where we have the resources and initiatives in place to make better choices as a society, for the love of our planet.

However, the perception being fed to us is that we need finite resources to live comfortably.

In order to enjoy green technology, the perception is that we have to work a lot harder and spend a lot more money, so it’s just not worth it to invest, yet.

We as individuals can choose to employ simple, sustainable, green technology into our lives, or we can go along with the masses and pay for finite resources until they run out and then make those choices later on, anyways, to save the planet.

While we live in a fast-paced, got-to-have-it-now society, we are being conditioned by large corporate marketers that continue to feed us products that are unsustainable and destructive to our finite planet.

When it comes to solar panels, geothermal energy and electric vehicles, ask anyone who has invested now to save later and I promise you that most will say that it saves them a lot, in the long run.

Green technology is an investment in our future and we have the technology, to thrive, alternatively, for the love of our planet.

I look forward to continue expanding my coverage on local green technologies in the Interlake.

Please write to me and share your supergreen stories.

From growing food in your front lawn to up-cycling old treasures, what are you doing in your everyday life to stay green?

Email: asiple@postmedia.com.