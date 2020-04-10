Adam's Angle: Crisis reveals the best of us

This Sunday will be Easter Sunday.

While my fellow columnist Dr. Henry Ozirney can tell it better than I can, the story of Easter is that three days after dying on the Cross and His subsequent entombment, Jesus’s body had disappeared and angels revealed that He had been resurrected from the dead.

While Christians around the world will celebrate the Resurrection, our current pandemic-stricken times seem to be more akin to the Book of Revelation. However, it is through times like these when truths about ourselves and our public institutions are revealed.

Every day, there have been neighbours helping neighbours, finding new ways to put smiles on other people’s faces, while frontline workers try to reach into untapped reserves of mental and physical fortitude. Elected officials, at least on this side of the border, have calmly informed us every day to maintain social distancing and so far, that message has been received for the most part. We have shown a greater appreciation of healthcare workers and have found ingenious ways to stay close with friends and loved ones while apart.

Crisis can also reveal us at our worst. Some have ignored public health advice and have hoarded grocery items. In the United States, some government leaders have shown no leadership, acting only for their self-interests after publicly downplaying the pandemic threat. While humans are not perfect, civilizations have never thrived without the power of the collective.

Whatever emerges from the aftermath of the pandemic, our sense of normalcy altered but resurrected, there will be a revelation for us all.

— Adam Peleshaty is a multi-media journalist with Interlake Publishing