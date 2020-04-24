Volunteers making, donating masks and scrub caps

As the need for personal protective equipment and the demand for masks and scrub caps increases, a few generous residents from across the Interlake have turned on their sewing machines and donated their handiwork to hospitals in the region.

The Handmade Gimli, Winnipeg Beach, Dunnottar, Riverton, Arborg Facebook group, consisting of 370 members and in operation for four years, have started to focus their efforts on collecting materials and using them to create homemade masks and caps. Pat, one of the group’s administrators (who did not state her last name) told The Interlake Spectator the group got to work after nurses put the call out for masks used for general purposes.

“So that the N95s could be saved for the frontlines,” she explained. “There was a post put out (on the page) and people could sew but they didn’t have supplies.”

Pat had a personal surplus of elastic, while Cindy, another administrator, had a large amount of fabric to get started. After collecting others’ raw materials (including cotton, flannelette and three-quarter inch buttons), they are sent out to community members who can sew the masks together. Cindy later collects the masks and donates them to health professionals and cancer patients at local health facilities including the Gimli Community Health Centre and the Betel Home.

“We also have somebody looking for the need around Riverton … We’re now contacting the seniors’ places to see if any of the seniors need masks,” Pat added.

For more information or to join the group, visit: facebook.com/groups/1784529535102025/

Stonewall resident and retired nurse Beverly Lewicki, as well as fellow resident Barb Kaminski, are also collecting materials for homemade masks and gowns for nurses. They also received a donation of Filtrete from Stonewall Home Hardware for use in the masks.

“We’ve sewn quite a few masks for the people who are working on the frontlines and in other places that our helping people who really need these masks,” Lewicki explained to The Spectator. So far, they have delivered more than 150 masks and 100 gowns to the Selkirk Regional Health Centre. “We are so thankful for these wonderful people in Stonewall.”

For more information, contact Lewicki at 204-467-9465.

Thirteen-year-old Maddy and her 11-year-old sister Reese from Stonewall spent their Easter weekend helping make 50 cloth masks. The masks were then donated to Community Living Interlake where their mom Tracy is director of client care.

“We pretty much decided to do it because (they) needed masks for their support staff and we wanted to help out,” Maddy said.