They call me mellow yellow...

The yellow waterslide at Gimli's Aquatic Centre will be closed for the rest of the season.
The Gimli Aquatic Centre and the Rural Municipality of Gimli would like to make the public aware of a drain pipe issue at the Gimli Aquatic Centre.
To avoid a complete closure of the entire Gimli Aquatic Centre, the yellow water slide will be closed for the remainder of the 2018 operating season.
The blue speed slides, purple slide, as well as the other water features will continue to be in operation.
