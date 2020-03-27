Students continue learning while schools close

After the province announced on March 13 it would suspend two weeks of classes surrounding spring break starting on March 23, local school divisions are making sure their students don’t fall behiind in their studies when classes come back in session.

The four school divisions whose catchment areas cover most of the Interlake region: Interlake, Evergreen, Lakeshore and Lord Selkirk, all have had teachers send take-home assignments for students to complete during the hiatus. Students will also work on completing assignments online and were encouraged to log on to other childhood educational sites. Communication plans between schools and caregivers were also sent out with student learning plans, while teachers can be contacted by students either via email or other a digital online learning platform such as Edsby.

“Learning from home arrangements have been left in the capable hands of our teachers and administrators,” Interlake School Division superintendent Margaret Ward wrote in an email to The Interlake Spectator. “Teachers will be in direct communication with ISD students and families either electronically by email or by phone. We encourage parents/guardians who have questions to email teachers or, if electronic communication is not possible, families are encouraged to call their school directly.”

Roza Gray, superintendent of the Evergreen School Division, said that developing the lesson plans was a collaborative effort which still maintained some structure in students’ days.

“We also sent home a home schedule and checklist, ideas about routine and wellness, and document with links to high quality online resources,” she wrote in an email to the Spectator.

Most schools, including those at the Lakeshore School Division, have used online learning for many years.

“All of our students, Grade 5 and above, have access to personal laptops that they can take home. Our teachers and support staff will be exploring how we can fully utilize these resources to provide the best distance learning that we can,” Lakeshore SD superintendent Donald Nikkel wrote in an email to the Spectator. “As a rural school division with a widely dispersed student body, this will also be an opportunity for us to get better at leveraging these tools to communicate and learn despite the distances that separate our schools.”

Nikkel also reiterated that distance learning is different than homework as the former can be used to “explore and teach new concepts,” while homework is practicing what had already been taught. However, the Lord Selkirk SD does not want to overwhelm students with assignments.

“From March 23 to 27, the intent is not to introduce new content or busy-work that may overwhelm students with long ‘to do’ lists. It is also not expected that parents/guardians teach the children,” a letter from the LSSD sent to parents/guardians reads.

Parents should try to contact their students’ respective schools if they have any questions.