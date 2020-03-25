Royal smile

Laura Hayward shows no signs of slowing down since she graduated from high school and moved from Lundar to Winnipeg.

The Interlake Spectator caught up with Hayward on March 11 and March 20 to find out what she has been up to since graduating from Lundar High School.

The 25-year-old keeps adding to her resume with plenty of experiences and accomplishments.

After graduating from Lundar High School in 2012, it didn’t take her long to adjust to big city life in Winnipeg.

“I moved right after graduation to go to university,” she told The Interlake Spectator.

While studying at the University of Winnipeg, Hayward spent the academic months in Winnipeg and would return to Lundar during the summer months in order to work.

Hayward graduated from the U of W in 2017 as she earned at bachelor of arts degree in rhetoric, writing and communications.

“It feels like much longer than that,” she said.

While attaining her post-secondary education, Hayward also earned a minor in conflict resolutions.

“I figured it would be important for work places,” she said.

Hayward is now the creative development coordinator with the Manitoba PC caucus. She helps coordinate, produce, and distribute the advertising and multimedia requests for Members of the Legislative Assembly.

She is also involved with organizing and implementing internal communications processes and strategies across the PC caucus communications, policy analyst and internship employees. She continues to create and manage social media content for social media platforms for the PC caucus.

Hayward noted that she also produces special projects for the premier as needed.

A feather in her cap was the fact she produced the multimedia content, such as videos and graphics for the premier of Manitoba during the 2019 Manitoba General Election.

Hayward said she has never took the importance of communication for granted and she appreciates all what school taught her in regards to be an effective communicator.

She noted that in light of the COVID-19 virus, the ability to effectively communicate to the public is most important.

“Communicating to the public is such a key role,” she said.

She attributes a lot of her success in life to her mom and dad.

“They always said never say no to an opportunity,” she added. “In a small community a lot of people I would say think they are limited, but I think I got more opportunities in a small town because they try to do just as much in a big city, but they have less people to do it.”

When it comes to accomplishments, she had a few connected to her name. Hayward was crowned Miss Interlake in 2013. She was also named Carnival Queen and raised $4,000 for the community.

When it comes to academics, Hayward earned a public speaking award in 2016 while studying in the creative Communications program at Red River College.

She also has journalism experience in her resume as she worked as a freelance multimedia journalist for Interlake Publishing from 2016 to 2017.

It’s also no surprise that Hayward has been giving back to the community through volunteer efforts.

In addition to volunteering, she is also a blood donor and plans on donating blood as the need is still there despite COVID-19.

“It’s so important,” she said. “They were so thankful when I went. I wouldn’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want to go to get some positivity in your life.”

The future continues to look bright for Hayward.

“I feel like the ambition came from never saying no to an opportunity even to where I am today,” she added. “I’ve said to many people I never imagined myself ever in politics. When that opportunity arose, it came to me. I didn’t go looking for it and I said why would I say no to something I’ve never even tried and I haven’t looked back since.”