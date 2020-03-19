List of closures and cancellations due to COVID-19
Below is a list of closures, cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 outbreak:
• Classes at public schools cancelled from March 23 to April 10 (Peguis Central School now closed until April 3)
• Licensed childcare facilities to be closed starting end of March 20
• Red River College on-campus classes cancelled until May 1
• Winnipeg Jets Town Takeover in Stonewall postponed
• The 101st Icelandic National League of North America Convention in Gimli cancelled
• Royal Canadian Air Cadet activities cancelled
• Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre closed
• Hockey Manitoba sanctioned events cancelled
• CurlManitoba events cancelled, clubs told to close
• Fisher Branch Open Bonspiel cancelled
• MHSAA Hockey/Basketball Provincials plus all other sports activities cancelled
• Skate Canada sanctioned events cancelled
• Special Olympics Manitoba programming cancelled
• Arborg Freedom Worship Centre cancelled door-to-door food donation collection, now drop-off
• Stonewall RCL Branch #52 Spring Fling dinner postponed to May 3
• Skate Interlake Ice Show (March 17) and Wind-up (March 24) cancelled
• Northern Lights Festival of The Arts cancelled
• Oak Point Community Club dance in St. Laurent (March 29) cancelled
• Moosehorn Carnival (March 28) cancelled
• Gimli Rec Centre fitness centre closed and open skates cancelled
• Balmoral Recreation Centre closed (restaurant open)
• Gimli recreation programs at schools cancelled
• Something Beautiful in Stonewall closed
• Trails North Grill in Warren closed
• Wave Drop-In Centre in Gimli closed
• Gimli RCL Branch #182 large events cancelled
• Green Acres Arts Centre in Teulon closed until April 13
• MP James Bezan and MLA Ralph Eichler cancelling face-to-face appointments
• Gaynor, Evergreen, South Interlake and Parkland Regional Libraries closed
• Central Interlake Chamber of Commerce AGM (March 18) cancelled
• Poplarfield Bingo cancelled
• Woodlands Bingo cancelled
• Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Bingo cancelled
• Fraserwood Hall Bingo cancelled
• Eriksdale Community Club Spring Dinner and Dance (April 4)
postponed
• Riverton-Hnausa Lutheran Church (March 22) service cancelled
• Gimli Lutheran Church closed
• Winnipeg Beach RCL Branch #61 closed
• Stony Mountain Curling Club bingo cancelled until April 7
• Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority volunteer teas cancelled
• Gimli Kiwanis Club meetings/Easter party cancelled for one month
• Warren United Church quiz night cancelled
• Winnipeg Beach Curling Club closed
• Bryden Cochrane Sports Complex in Fisher River Cree Nation closed
• Pickleball at Dr. George Johnson Middle School in Gimli cancelled
• Moosehorn Community Club bingo cancelled until May 1
• Community Futures Ashern, West Interlake and East Interlake offices closed
• South Interlake 55 Plus programs/activities cancelled (Community Income Tax program still operating but modified)
• Selkirk Friendship Centre has cancelled most of its programming
• RCMP recommends not going to detachment for non-urgent matters
• Fieldstone Ventures building closed, open houses/workshops cancelled
• Riverton-Bifrost recreation activities cancelled or postponed
• Gimli Glider Exhibit closed
• Growing Years Family Resource Centre closed
• Selkirk Community Renewal Corporation volunteer income tax program on hold
• Canadian Cancer Society Dinner and Variety Show in Eriksdale cancelled
• Gimli New Horizons 55 Plus Centre closed
• Evergreen Basic Needs closed (except for food bank)
• Grosse Isle Heritage Site annual general meeting (March 19) postponed
• Town of Winnipeg Beach office closed to public
• Veterans Memorial Sports Complex and Ice Palace in Stonewall closed
• Stonewall Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre closed
• Town of Stonewall offices closed (except for council meetings)
• Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton offices closed to public
• Warren Chiropractic and Health Centre non-essential appointments cancelled
• Rosser Woodlands Recreation Commission programming cancelled or postponed
• New Iceland Heritage Museum closed
• RM of West Interlake municipal buildings closed
• Stonewall RCL #52 branch closed
• RM of Woodlands municipal buildings (except office) closed to public access
• Fisher Branch Women’s Institute guest evening (April 1) cancelled
• St. Andrews Heritage Centre programming cancelled
• Flicks Cinema in Stonewall and Garry Theatre in Selkirk closed
• Meadow Lea Hall Ham Bingo (April 2) cancelled
• Rosser Central Community Club closed
• St. Laurent Métis RCL Branch #250 closed
• Fisher Branch Community Centre meat draws (March 31) cancelled
• McLeod House in Stonewall closed until April 14
• RM of Grahamdale Community Development Corporation annual general meeting (March 30) cancelled
• RM of Coldwell municipal and seniors resource offices closed to public
• Woodlands Physiotherapy closed until April 1
• Red River North Tourism annual general meeting (March 25) postponed
• Inwood Memorial Community Centre closed
• RM of Armstrong office closed
• Steep Rock Fishing Derby (March 21) closed
• RM of Gimli municipal office/buildings closed to public
• RM of Grahamdale municipal office closed
