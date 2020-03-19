List of closures and cancellations due to COVID-19

Below is a list of closures, cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 outbreak:

• Classes at public schools cancelled from March 23 to April 10 (Peguis Central School now closed until April 3)

• Licensed childcare facilities to be closed starting end of March 20

• Red River College on-campus classes cancelled until May 1

• Winnipeg Jets Town Takeover in Stonewall postponed

• The 101st Icelandic National League of North America Convention in Gimli cancelled

• Royal Canadian Air Cadet activities cancelled

• Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre closed

• Hockey Manitoba sanctioned events cancelled

• CurlManitoba events cancelled, clubs told to close

• Fisher Branch Open Bonspiel cancelled

• MHSAA Hockey/Basketball Provincials plus all other sports activities cancelled

• Skate Canada sanctioned events cancelled

• Special Olympics Manitoba programming cancelled

• Arborg Freedom Worship Centre cancelled door-to-door food donation collection, now drop-off

• Stonewall RCL Branch #52 Spring Fling dinner postponed to May 3

• Skate Interlake Ice Show (March 17) and Wind-up (March 24) cancelled

• Northern Lights Festival of The Arts cancelled

• Oak Point Community Club dance in St. Laurent (March 29) cancelled

• Moosehorn Carnival (March 28) cancelled

• Gimli Rec Centre fitness centre closed and open skates cancelled

• Balmoral Recreation Centre closed (restaurant open)

• Gimli recreation programs at schools cancelled

• Something Beautiful in Stonewall closed

• Trails North Grill in Warren closed

• Wave Drop-In Centre in Gimli closed

• Gimli RCL Branch #182 large events cancelled

• Green Acres Arts Centre in Teulon closed until April 13

• MP James Bezan and MLA Ralph Eichler cancelling face-to-face appointments

• Gaynor, Evergreen, South Interlake and Parkland Regional Libraries closed

• Central Interlake Chamber of Commerce AGM (March 18) cancelled

• Poplarfield Bingo cancelled

• Woodlands Bingo cancelled

• Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church Bingo cancelled

• Fraserwood Hall Bingo cancelled

• Eriksdale Community Club Spring Dinner and Dance (April 4)

postponed

• Riverton-Hnausa Lutheran Church (March 22) service cancelled

• Gimli Lutheran Church closed

• Winnipeg Beach RCL Branch #61 closed

• Stony Mountain Curling Club bingo cancelled until April 7

• Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority volunteer teas cancelled

• Gimli Kiwanis Club meetings/Easter party cancelled for one month

• Warren United Church quiz night cancelled

• Winnipeg Beach Curling Club closed

• Bryden Cochrane Sports Complex in Fisher River Cree Nation closed

• Pickleball at Dr. George Johnson Middle School in Gimli cancelled

• Moosehorn Community Club bingo cancelled until May 1

• Community Futures Ashern, West Interlake and East Interlake offices closed

• South Interlake 55 Plus programs/activities cancelled (Community Income Tax program still operating but modified)

• Selkirk Friendship Centre has cancelled most of its programming

• RCMP recommends not going to detachment for non-urgent matters

• Fieldstone Ventures building closed, open houses/workshops cancelled

• Riverton-Bifrost recreation activities cancelled or postponed

• Gimli Glider Exhibit closed

• Growing Years Family Resource Centre closed

• Selkirk Community Renewal Corporation volunteer income tax program on hold

• Canadian Cancer Society Dinner and Variety Show in Eriksdale cancelled

• Gimli New Horizons 55 Plus Centre closed

• Evergreen Basic Needs closed (except for food bank)

• Grosse Isle Heritage Site annual general meeting (March 19) postponed

• Town of Winnipeg Beach office closed to public

• Veterans Memorial Sports Complex and Ice Palace in Stonewall closed

• Stonewall Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre closed

• Town of Stonewall offices closed (except for council meetings)

• Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton offices closed to public

• Warren Chiropractic and Health Centre non-essential appointments cancelled

• Rosser Woodlands Recreation Commission programming cancelled or postponed

• New Iceland Heritage Museum closed

• RM of West Interlake municipal buildings closed

• Stonewall RCL #52 branch closed

• RM of Woodlands municipal buildings (except office) closed to public access

• Fisher Branch Women’s Institute guest evening (April 1) cancelled

• St. Andrews Heritage Centre programming cancelled

• Flicks Cinema in Stonewall and Garry Theatre in Selkirk closed

• Meadow Lea Hall Ham Bingo (April 2) cancelled

• Rosser Central Community Club closed

• St. Laurent Métis RCL Branch #250 closed

• Fisher Branch Community Centre meat draws (March 31) cancelled

• McLeod House in Stonewall closed until April 14

• RM of Grahamdale Community Development Corporation annual general meeting (March 30) cancelled

• RM of Coldwell municipal and seniors resource offices closed to public

• Woodlands Physiotherapy closed until April 1

• Red River North Tourism annual general meeting (March 25) postponed

• Inwood Memorial Community Centre closed

• RM of Armstrong office closed

• Steep Rock Fishing Derby (March 21) closed

• RM of Gimli municipal office/buildings closed to public

• RM of Grahamdale municipal office closed