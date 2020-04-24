Interlake supports Nova Scotia

All of Canada, including the Interlake, was in mourning after a gunman shot and killed 22 people, including RCMP officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson, in the small community of Portapique, N.S. on April 19.

The next day, flags across the country were at half mast to honour the victims and some places, like the Manitoba Legislature, flew Nova Scotia’s provincial flag.

One of the places where flags were at half mast was the St. Laurent Welcome Centre. Both Portapique and St. Laurent were founded by francophone settlers.

On April 24, people across the country were encouraged to wear red in honour of the victims. The same day, a vigil also took place at Portapique.