I Am creating transformational experiences with love

Set with the intention to explore new ways of thinking by taking a deeper look at the mind, body and soul connection, the third-annual I Am Festival was held on an acreage just outside Teulon Aug. 10 to 12.

Cian Whalley told The Interlake Spectator on the last day of the festival that he enjoyed the workshops and the community experience.

“I did Maitreya’s Chair with Darlene (Tataryn), which I’ve done a ton of times and I would like to do it every day because it opens up your whole energy system, your spine and gets you set for the day,” he said.

The aforementioned practice is one of contemplative movement in a seated position to release tension patterns in the hips, spine, neck and breath.

“Maitreya’s Chair works to gently move energetic blocks and muscular armouring. This often leads practitioners to an experience of deep peace and blissful calm,” I Am’s website explains.

“(This weekend) I did a bunch of yoga,” Whalley continued. “I got to do some acro-yoga which was really fun. I didn’t actually know what it was, but I signed up because it sounded fun. I ended up getting lifted up in the air, I went flying. It was actually really fun lifting other people, too,” he said.

Bev Kliewer who grew up all over the Interlake with family in Fraserwood, Gimli and Ponemah said she was very impressed with what the organizers were able to achieve.

“I’ve always known that the Interlake is a Spiritual vortex, but I can’t believe what they created here,” she said. “This is just the best place, it’s really cool.”

Organizer, Tracy Thibodeau, said that I Am promotes more of what she feels is needed in the world.

“It has been a part of a personal development journey of my own,” Thibodeau explained. “We started with just one day and it was a little more laid back. Now we have two and a half days of presenters, music, and all different types of programming.”

The central element of the activities, workshops and entire festival atmosphere is love. The primary avenues of love are: Acceptance, creativity, non-judgment and space.

“I would recommend this festival to others because I think it’s going to show them how similar they are to everyone else and how much easier it is to elevate your consciousness when you can connect,” Whalley said.

The family-oriented version of this event will take place Aug. 17 to 19 and promises to deliver a blend of the greatest parts of traditional family camping such as nature, swimming, fires and hikes, with programming that engages, educates, and entertains.

“Just be here, just be you,” Thibodeau said.

For more information, visit IAmFamilyCamp.com and iamfestival.net.