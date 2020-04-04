How to stay active while physically distancing

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and many families are obeying public health directives to stay and home and practice physical distancing, it can be difficult to keep fit. However, it is not impossible for families and individuals to get on their feet and move.

Jan Keryluk, community wellness facilitator for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, told The Interlake Spectator that going outside is a great way to stay in shape, even under the threat of COVID-19. However, if you do go outside, you must adhere to physical distancing and keep at least six feet away from any person.

“(Most Interlake residents) don’t live in a highly-populated area, so going for a walk is a really great thing,” Keryluk said. “If you do see somebody you know, just make sure you’re maintaining the physical distancing as recommended by (the province).”

As for staying indoors, Keryluk points to online resources, such as Participation (participaction.com) and Winnipeg In Motion (winnipeginmotion.ca). Another website, Active For Life (activeforlife.com) also provides information on how to keep children active.

“There are a lot of different lesson plans in there for parents that are having to come up with some homeschool lesson planning in this point in time,” she said, adding that children typically like exercises and activities that are quick and don’t require much equipment, if at all. “It might be something as simple as sidewalk chalk, making a snakes and ladders game, hopscotch … Something that captures their imagination and is quick and easy to do.”

For seniors, Keryluk suggests chaired or seated yoga, as well as other modified exercises. However, she suggests that seniors take a Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire (PAR-Q) beforehand to determine what type and level of activity would be best for them.

“Health Canada recommends we get 150 minutes of (physical) activity per week,” Keryluk said. “That means getting active on most days for about half-an-hour a day. While we’re home because of the COVID-19 virus, it’s even more important to be looking after our health. Now is the time to get moving, starting at a slow pace and gradually increasing, not doing too much all at once.”

For more information on wellness from the IERHA, visit: ierha.ca/default.aspx?cid=6142