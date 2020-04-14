Grieving the loss of a grandparent, more challenging during COVID-19

The day I thought would never arrive, arrived on April 6. My nana Jones died and suddenly my world changed in a moment.

It was a blessing she was able to celebrate her 98th birthday with family by her side on Feb. 5.

I truly believed nana would continue to live and my family would be celebrating her 100th birthday in less than two years. But God had other plans in mind for nana and she now joins her boyfriend Papa George in heaven. Having lost my nana and papa Smith at a young age and my papa Jones in my early 20s, it always brought me great comfort to know nana Jones was still here for me and my sister Leah.

It really hit me not long after she died how I no longer have any living grandparents on earth.

It’s difficult to lose a loved one under normal circumstances, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s made things much more challenging for not only myself to grieve, but also my family.

Nana never woke up from a stroke she suffered on March 27. I am thankful the care home was able to allow not only myself, but also my dad Milt and my auntie Shirley to visit one at a time for a short periods of time.

I can rest comfortable at night knowing I was able to hold my nana’s hand and tell her I love her before she moved to heaven. During my last visit with her, I played the song I Can Only Imagine. Despite not being awake, I was continually reassured by my family and friends that my nana could feel my presence while visiting with her. I need to thank Roxi Bohemier for providing me with this song to play for my nana.

I am blessed that so many people I have met through my work as a multimedia journalist with Interlake Publishing have become my friends and they all know who they are.

I remember the times my sister and I would spend time in her vegetable garden hunting for strawberries. I think how she would always served porridge when I would have breakfast at her place. It was one morning when I was having breakfast with nana Jones that I noticed a bear fridge magnet and thus the nickname grandma bear was born. From that day forward, I always called her grandma bear. People who know me well, know how much I love nicknames. Every time I would see her I would say “hi grandma bear”. When ever I would visit her, she’d always make sure I was well feed and that my porridge was just right – not too hot and not too cold. Just like the fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bear.

Those who know me well, know how much I love peanut butter cookies and nana Jones always enjoyed making me batches of peanut butter cookies.

Selkirk Comp athletic director Scott Gurney will appreciate this memory as he was the middle and long distance coach at the 1997 Canada Summer Games in Brandon. My nana Jones cheered me on as a I competed in the 3,000 metre steeplechase. One of my favourite photos at the finish line is of me with my sister, nana Jones and papa George. My dad took this photo moments after I crossed the finish line.

Before her health began to decline, we spoke almost everyday on the phone and she always asked how things were at the newspaper.

My mom Gloria continues to remind me to keep the wonderful memories alive by trying not to think about what I have lost, but rather to think about how rich my life was to have been able to have a grandmother for so many years of my life.

I am grateful she was able to live to see her three great-grandchildren, my niece Tatum and my nephews Beckett and Wyatt.

During difficult times, people more than every want to be able to lean on family members and to also surround themselves with friends, but COVID-19 has changed how people typically rally to support one another.

Phone calls help as hearing voices of family and friends helps to make grieving easier, but hugs and visiting in close proximity would sure help right about now.

Life is precious and we need to appreciate every moment of life because you can never predict when that dreaded phone call will arrive from a loved one to tell you about the loss of a loved one.

Nana Jones, you will be always missed and forever loved.

— Brook Jones is the group editor of

Interlake Publishing