Greenberg back in Gimli’s mayoral chair

GIMLI — For Lynn Greenberg, what’s old is new again.

The former RMof Gimli mayor was elected back into office four years after losing the 2014 election to Randy Woroniuk by approximately 140 votes.

On Oct. 24, it was Greenberg who received the majority of votes to earn his second term as mayor. He received 1,365 votes (43.67%), compared to Daniel Sigmundson’s 1,140 votes (36.47%) and Woroniuk’s 621 votes (19.87%).

“I had a bit of a rest and I’m back again,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg, 66, and his supporters waited for the results from the Association of Manitoba Municipalities at Gimli Horizons, and when he found out he’d won there was celebration but it wasn’t overboard.

“I guess I know what to expect, so I wasn’t exactly on cloud 9,” he told The Interlake Spectator. “I know that there’s going to be many challenges in this term. And of course, because I’ve been here before as a councillor and as mayor, I know the different challenges that we’ll face.”

Prior to his first term as mayor from 2010 to 2014, Greenberg served on council for 10 years — six years before amalgamation and a four-year term after.

However, he wasn’t sure he even wanted to run for office after his loss four years ago.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to run,” he said. “I kind of had an idea I might but what had happened is a lot of people encouraged me to run about a year after the election. They started to talk to me and said, ‘Lynn ,please run. Get back in there.’ So I ran.”

During his second stint as mayor, Greenberg plans to focus on the RM’s day-to-day operations, while exploring ways to have an assisted living building built in the town and attracting light manufacturing businesses to the industrial park.

Home to one of the oldest populations in Manitoba, an assisted living centre is of great importance in Gimli.

“It would keep them here,” Greenberg said. “We lose a lot of peoples ince they have to go to other facilities, like Winnipeg.”

In his first stint as mayor, he successfully lobbied for the construction of the Gimli West Apartments, which provides affordable housing. Greenberg also received approval for the construction of a 34-unit condominium complex at Pelican Beach, which will see construction begin shortly.

Greenberg is optimistic he and the four-member council will be able to breathe more life into the RM over the next four years.

Incumbents Richard Petrowski and Thora Palson, as well as newcomers Cody Magnusson and Peter Holfeuer, join Greenberg on council. Incumbent Danny Luprypa and Peter Peiluck came fifth and eighth, respectively, in the race for the four council seats.

The Village of Dunnottar and the RM of Winnipeg Beach didn’t head to the polls as they each held their respective municipal elections in July.

Armstrong elects new reeve

Susan Smerchanski will be back on the RM of Armstrong’s five-person council for the next four years, only this team she will serve residents as the reeve.

Smerchanski, the former Ward 5 councillor, got just enough votes (442, 50.38%) to oust incumbent Jack Cruise (438, 49.77%) on Oct. 24.

Two other familiar faces in Ted Sumka (Ward 3) and Adam Krochenski (Ward 4) were re-elected to council, while Allen Evanchysin took Smerchansku’s old seat by winning a four-person race in Ward 5 with 45.66% of the votes.

Ward 1 incumbent Allen Pfrimmer came third to Ralph Hazelton. Paul Humeny defeating Ward 2 incumbent Carol Lavallee.

Sigfusson holds off Holm Jr.

It turned out to be closer than Brian Sigfusson would have liked to see but ultimately the RM of Coldwell voted to return him to another four-year term as reeve.

He received 344 votes (52.12%) of the popular vote to hold off challenger Lloyd Holm Jr. and the 316 votes (47.88%) he garnered on Oct. 24.

In the seven-candidate race for four council positions, incumbents Greg Brown and Kent Kostyshyn were re-elected, while newcomers Virgil Johnson and Jim D. Scharf were also voted in.

Smith secures St. Laurent vote

Cheryl Smith had to ward off challenges from Louise McKay and Earl Zotter but the incumbent RM of St. Laurent reeve was easily re-elected on Oct. 24.

Smith received 432 votes (52.11%) compared to 223 (26.9%) for McKay and 174 (20.99%) for Zotter, while 21 ballots were declined, rejected, spoiled or taking from voting stations.

Incumbent councillors Frank Bruce and Laurent Kerbrat were re-elected, while Jerry Combot and Phil Mathews join the five-member council as newcomers.