Fisher Branch hunts for teddy bears

Fisher Branch residents are out on a hunt for bears. Teddy bears, to be exact.

A teddy bear hunt organized by Fisher Branch Early Years School Kindergarten teachers Amber Semenek and Shauna Smith took place throughout Fisher Branch on April 18.

Residents left stuffed animals and plush dolls on their properties to be seen and others were invited to count how many were there in the community. According to Smith, at least 50 properties took part with at least 230 plush animals/dolls found.