Closure notice to our readers of The Interlake Spectator

We regret to announce that Postmedia Network will be closing The Interlake Spectator, effective with the last edition, May 7.

The closure is not a decision we take lightly: we know that the Spectator has been important to the community of Gimli and the surrounding area since 1972.

Our staff has been proud to work in the service of the community through good times and bad.

Unfortunately, because of economic conditions that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to continue publishing The Interlake Spectator.

We’d like to thank readers in Gimli and the surrounding area for the many great years since the newspaper was founded.

It has been a privilege to serve the area. It has been a pleasure serving the community.