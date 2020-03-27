Churches alter services to stop COVID-19 spread

Before the province issued a public health order to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people on March 20 (later reduced to 10 on March 27), many local churches have already adjusted their methods of worship and more are following suit.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Winnipeg, which includes 18 parishes in the Interlake region, are suspending public masses at all of its parishes on a dispensation from Most Reverend Archbishop Richard Gagnon on March 18. The suspension will run until April 26, which means that Good Friday and Easter masses will also not take place, as well as parishes’ own celebrations of the Way of The Cross. The diocese will also postpone confirmations and first communions, but individual baptisms and funerals would still take place under certain conditions.

“Every one of us has been affected by the COVID-19 virus, socially, psychologically, physically, financially and spiritually. Most notably we are becoming more and more aware of our neighbours in preventing the spread of this virus,” Gagnon wrote in a letter to parishes.

On March 19, the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface, which includes four parishes in the Interlake region, also suspended its public masses until the end of April. All Sunday and Feast Day Divine Liturgies at parishes within the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Winnipeg will also be closed to the public. The Anglican Diocese of Rupert’s Land and the United Church Conference of Manitoba/Northwestern Ontario have also decided to follow suit.

Other churches who are closing their services to the public are the Gimli Lutheran Church, the Arborg Christian Fellowship, Ashern Gospel Chapel and the New Life Church in both Stonewall and Teulon.

However, many churches are attempting to satisfy the spiritual needs of the faithful online. The Archdioceses of Winnipeg and Saint Boniface, the Archeparchy of Winnipeg and New Life Church are asking worshippers to watch respective Sunday services live-streaming online. They can be found either on YouTube or through a link on church/diocesan websites.