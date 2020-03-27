Chili contest dispel cold weather

The Gimli Ice Festival once again offered a chili contest, hosted and arranged by the Rotary Club of Gimli, always a welcome venue as part of the Festival. It was well attended on Sunday, March 8th, as people came in escaping from the cold wind outside, to the Lady of the Lake Theatre, part of the New Iceland Heritage Museum. Here they were able to buy a cup or two of hot delicious chili offered by the contestants. The chili was a real bargain at only $1 if you had the Festival Pass button, or $2 if you didn’t; all the proceeds were going to the Ice Festival. Contestants paid only $5 each to enter the contest.

Signe Holstein, secretary for the Rotary Club, and the Chair of the Gimli Ice Festival contest, estimated between 40 to 50 people came through the doors. Among them were a group of four volunteers from the St John’s Ambulance in Winnipeg. They were attending different venues offered at the Ice Festival. When Cooley, the Gimli bear mascot for the Festival arrived, there were lot of smiles as he strode through the room waving at people, and a couple of people even received a friendly hug from him.

Signe related that the chili contest financially supports the Ice Festival. This is about it’s fourth year to offer the contest.

“It’s fun. We enjoy it,” Signe commented.

She added, that they volunteer for other events throughout the year. Future events include Lobsterfest on July 11th, and their Rotary Book Sale happens July 24 to 25 at the Gimli Rec Center.

Several helpful volunteers were easy to spot in their green t-shirts provided by the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. Two of the three judges also wore the shirts. One of the judges was none other than the Mayor of the RM of Gimli, Lynn Greenberg.

This year’s lucky winners of the contest were as follows: First prize went to Tiffany Bigwood of Sandy Hook, MB; the second prize went to Judy Dudar of the RM of Gimli; and the third prize went to Garth Searcy of Sandy Hook, MB. This was Tiffany’s second time she won first prize for her chili even though she said she used a difference recipe in last year’s contest. The above winners were chosen out of about ten entries.