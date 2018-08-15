ARC's Fun Run for addictions awareness

The journey to recovery is a long one and nobody should walk it alone. By participating in by taking part in Aurora Recovery Centre’s Fun Run for addiction awareness at the Gimli Park Pavilion on Sept. 2, you can support those struggling with addiction.



“This event is a celebration of recovery,” ARC Squad Coordinator Samantha Hampton told The Interlake Spectator on Aug. 10. “We welcome everyone to join our journey.”



The Fun Run is a 5 km or 10 km walk, run or jog that costs $25 to register per individual and $100 for family teams of 4 to 6 members.



Children 12 and under will not be charged to participate, and youth race shirts can be purchased for $10.



All proceeds will be donated to the youth outreach program, Resources Assistance for Youth, in Winnipeg. With street-outreach drop-in programs, RAY is a unique Winnipeg based program that addresses the long-term needs of youth experiencing homelessness.



Hampton said that what makes this event so special to her is watching people of all ages and backgrounds come together and support one another.



“It is imperative that we stick together and fight that stigma and help one another out. This is not a joke, people should toss the judgment and come to the realization that this real.”



The ARC Squad is a team of graduates from the centre who wish to share their healing through connection and recovery. By building and maintaining healthy relationships and performing kind acts within the community, they find they can make a difference for themselves and the world around them.



ARC’s Fun Run 2018



Race Kit Picks will be made available on the day of the race at 8:15 a.m.



The Fun Run events will begin with Yoga in the Park with Winnipeg Beach’s own Flow Wellness Yoga studio owner and operator, Erin O’Neil, at 9 a.m.



The Fun Run will begin at 10 a.m. after Mayor Randy Woroniuk speaks at 9:50 a.m.



There will be a barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. Funds raised will go to benefit Kienan Roche who is in need of medical and exercise supplies after suffering a neck and spinal cord injury on Nov. 12. last year.



Enjoy the barbecue fundraiser while the Sacred Stones play live music in the park. The band is touted by ARC’s event page to be a fantastic country, fiddle, and rock and roll band. There will also be many fun children’s activities, including a labyrinth obstacle maze, a large bouncer, face painting, a bike decorating contest, a dunk tank, kids Zumba, plus cotton candy and popcorn treats.



Another special guest speaker will address participants and close the event with an awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.



Whether participants choose to walk, jog or run, all participants will be entered to win the grand prize: the Ultimate Churchill Adventure for two, sponsored by Calm Air. The prize includes two flights to Churchill, dog sledding, great white bear rover and beluga whale tours for two. Winners must be present to receive their prize.



After the morning packed with fun, the fundraising event will come to a close at 2:00 p.m.



For more information, or to register, www.aurorafunrun.ca or call 204-642-8058 ext 217.