2020 Manitoba 55+ Games cancelled due to COVID-19

Active Aging in Manitoba has officially cancelled the 2020 Manitoba 55+ Games which were scheduled from June 16 to 18 in Selkirk, Manitoba to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the Selkirk Host Committee and the Provincial Manitoba 55+ Games Committee, AAIM has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Manitoba 55+ Games,” AAIM executive director, Jim Evanchuk said. “AAIM has been compelled to shift the entire MB 55+ Games program forward to a point beyond the COVID-19 virus risk, particularly to the older adult population we serve.”

AAIM regrets having to cancel the annual event that was projected to attract between 1,500 and 2,000 older adult participants from communities all across Manitoba. “We are so grateful for the countless hours of support provided by the Selkirk Host Committee and all the community volunteers involved, who have been planning this event for months” MB 55+ Games coordinator Karyn Heidrick stated.

“The City of Selkirk totally embraced the spirit of the MB 55+ Games and this cancellation is a real disappointment to everyone.”

AAIM has been in contact with other provincial not-for-profit organizations, who are responsible for hosting provincial 55+ Games events. Most of them are also cancelling their events, as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Selkirk host committee has planned a meeting on April 15 to explore options moving forward with the Manitoba 55+ Games.

Deborah Vitt and Gerry Hamm, Co-Chairs have reached out to their committee and the many volunteers who have been involved in the planning of the Manitoba 55+ Games, to express their appreciation for all their hard work and effort.

“Who knows what will come next; but, for now we will do our best to stay healthy, to practice the art of social distancing and to continue to support one another in the days ahead,” shared Vitt.

Active Aging in Manitoba is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of active aging opportunities for all older Manitobans to enhance their health, mobility and continuing participation in their community.

AAIM strives for the life-long engagement of older Manitobans in healthy choices that contribute to physical, social and mental wellness, independence and quality of life. AAIM promotes programs that enable older Manitobans to stay socially connected, participate in regular physical activity, eat healthy foods and reduce risk for falls and injury.