Around the Interlake in August

Gimli

The Icelandic Festival of Manitoba – Islendingadagurinn, will run from Aug. 3 until Aug. 6. With food, music, entertainment, events and activities that promote and explore Icelandic culture, many of its events are free or low cost.

For more information, visit icelandicfestival.com.

St. Laurent

St. Laurent Metis Days will run from Aug. 3 to 5. The proud Metis town boasts one of the largest Metis populations in North America. Their annual Metis Days helps share and promote their unique culture with dancing, fiddling, jigging, baseball, a parade, bingo and karaoke.

For more information contact the St. Laurent Rec Centre 204-646-2467 or visit mmf.mb.ca.

Eriksdale

Eriksdale & District Chamber of Commerce’s 27th Annual Community Yard Sale will be held on August 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With over 40 sale sites and a market garden at the Railway Memorial Park Pavilion, 10% of vendor sales will be donated back to the Chamber, with a set maximum of $150.00.

For more information, contact Keith at 204-739-2606 or visit rmofwestinterlake.com.

Ashern

Ashern’s annual Boat Derby will be held on Aug. 4 with Aug. 5 reserved as a rain date. Hands are $5 each and will be drawn on Reed Island between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. This years theme will be Vikings. Best dressed Viking and boat will win a trophy.

For more information, contact Jay at 204-768-2674 or visit rmofwestinterlake.com.